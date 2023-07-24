Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives C$75.23 Average PT from Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$75.23.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATD. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. CSFB raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$67.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$52.62 and a 1 year high of C$68.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.03.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of C$22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.7446809 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

