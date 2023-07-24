Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $804,000 Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.23.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 3,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $1,604,810.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 275,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,593,528.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,088 shares of company stock valued at $19,081,728. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $533.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $509.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

