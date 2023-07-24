Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $978,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Unilever were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Unilever by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:UL opened at $51.22 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.70.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

