Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,058,950,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO opened at $52.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.35. The company has a market capitalization of $214.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

