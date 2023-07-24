Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Increases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Pool were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 15.7% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 2,459.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 37.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.2% in the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $369.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.29. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 29.16%.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

