Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Purchases 603 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $139.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $126.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

