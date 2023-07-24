AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Acquired by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,671 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1,962.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,310 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $10,761,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 248,055 shares in the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $422,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,776.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $45.75.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 6.44%. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.64%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.