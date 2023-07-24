Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a sell rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.28.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

ALLY stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.32. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

