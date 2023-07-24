Alternative Investment Trust (ASX:AIQ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Alternative Investment Trust (ASX:AIQ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, July 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th.

Alternative Investment Trust Stock Performance

About Alternative Investment Trust

Alternative Investment Trust is a balanced mutual fund launched by RE The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Laxey Partners (UK) Limited and Laxey Partners Ltd. It invests in the equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund also invests in absolute return funds. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

