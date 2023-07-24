Alternative Investment Trust (ASX:AIQ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Alternative Investment Trust (ASX:AIQ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, July 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th.
Alternative Investment Trust Stock Performance
About Alternative Investment Trust
Alternative Investment Trust is a balanced mutual fund launched by RE The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Laxey Partners (UK) Limited and Laxey Partners Ltd. It invests in the equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund also invests in absolute return funds. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alternative Investment Trust
- Lilly Shares Up On Versanis Deal Amid Weight-Loss Drug Gold Rush
- AI Over? Is Slowdown in ChatGPT Traffic a Sign of AI Fatigue?
- HubSpot Stock Enters Buy Zone Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- Autoliv Drives 10% on Blowout Q2; Chart Signals More Growth Ahead
- Is This Sector Setting Up For An Explosive Breakout?
Receive News & Ratings for Alternative Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternative Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.