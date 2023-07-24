AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $5.84. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 65,591,564 shares.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.42.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55.
In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $2,002,234.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,215,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,209,249.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 35,391,009 shares of company stock worth $60,248,246 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,873,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 233.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 600,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 420,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
