Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.63.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE:AEE traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.62. 457,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,115. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $97.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. Ameren’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

