American Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,447 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Qualys accounts for approximately 3.2% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.90% of Qualys worth $91,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,955,000 after acquiring an additional 132,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,239,000 after acquiring an additional 53,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,087,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $192,168.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,534.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $857,746.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at $20,919,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,534.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,546. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $131.31. The stock had a trading volume of 60,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,185. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.20.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

