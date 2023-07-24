American Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,460 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software accounts for about 1.2% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Paycom Software worth $32,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,274,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,684,000 after acquiring an additional 646,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $352.31. The company had a trading volume of 69,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,054. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.85 and a 200-day moving average of $302.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.11 and a twelve month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $336.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.29.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

