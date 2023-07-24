American Capital Management Inc. Purchases 369 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $20,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZTA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Azenta by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Azenta by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Azenta by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

AZTA traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $46.15. 152,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,210. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

