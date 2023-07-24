American Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

American Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Merit Medical Systems worth $13,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.25. 72,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average is $76.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

