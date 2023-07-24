American Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

American Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Morningstar comprises 1.3% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Morningstar worth $37,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Morningstar by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.2 %

Morningstar stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.18. The company had a trading volume of 29,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.28 and a 12-month high of $261.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.67.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $479.70 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 384.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $124,549.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at $684,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $222,156.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,433,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,669,402.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $124,549.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,635 shares of company stock worth $18,260,948. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

