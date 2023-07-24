American Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

American Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 338,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up about 2.2% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $62,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:VEEV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,189. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.19 and a 200-day moving average of $179.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.05.
Insider Activity
In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
