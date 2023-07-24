American Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

American Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 338,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up about 2.2% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $62,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VEEV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,189. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.19 and a 200-day moving average of $179.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.05.

Insider Activity

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

