American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its position in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,782 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates owned 2.14% of American National Bankshares worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMNB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American National Bankshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on American National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

American National Bankshares Price Performance

AMNB stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,383. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09. The company has a market cap of $332.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.93.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

American National Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.