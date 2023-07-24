Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Increased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $234.82 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.23 and a 200-day moving average of $237.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

