Analysts Set Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT at $37.00

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2023

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTOGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

CRTO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Criteo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90. Criteo has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $36.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.39 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $37,483.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,885.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, Director Marie Lalleman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $100,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $37,483.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,885.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,272 shares of company stock worth $1,010,160. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth $15,786,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,553,000 after purchasing an additional 499,959 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $6,893,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,509,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,548,000 after purchasing an additional 178,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 479,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 149,670 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

