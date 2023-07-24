Analysts Set Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) PT at $15.75

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

SEOAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. DNB Markets cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Down 10.3 %

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $11.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.