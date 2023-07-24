Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Down to $8.11

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.11, but opened at $7.91. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 80,934 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher U. Missling sold 268,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $2,138,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

