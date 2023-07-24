Anson Funds Management LP Takes $1.07 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in SBA Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.20.
SBA Communications Price Performance
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SBA Communications Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
