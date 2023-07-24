Anson Funds Management LP Takes $1.07 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in SBA Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.20.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $226.92. The company had a trading volume of 386,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,293. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $214.51 and a 52-week high of $356.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.