Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,350 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.27) to GBX 1,350 ($17.65) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ANFGF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.65) to GBX 1,270 ($16.61) in a report on Monday, July 10th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,640 ($21.44) to GBX 1,390 ($18.17) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,230 ($16.08) to GBX 1,140 ($14.91) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,102.58.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Antofagasta stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.