Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APLS. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.43.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.25.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $1,108,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,033,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,513,983.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $1,108,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,033,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,513,983.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $80,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,340,460.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,818 shares of company stock valued at $14,507,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $820,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

