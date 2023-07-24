Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $82.00. The stock traded as low as $32.75 and last traded at $33.39, with a volume of 1748718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $80,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,340,460.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,285,546.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $80,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,818 shares of company stock valued at $14,507,167. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.14 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

