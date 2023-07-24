Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARES. Barclays lifted their price target on Ares Management from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.60.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Ares Management stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $101.19. 32,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.82. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $103.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 514,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,691,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 514,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,691,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 165,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $13,757,907.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,481,496.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 451,234 shares of company stock worth $9,862,805 and sold 19,421,576 shares worth $469,241,265. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,186,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 538.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,777,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,229 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,383,000 after acquiring an additional 922,675 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.