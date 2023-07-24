Ariose Capital Management Ltd Invests $6.51 Million in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 102,733 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,514,000. BHP Group accounts for about 2.5% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.53. The company had a trading volume of 506,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,565. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHP. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,512.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

