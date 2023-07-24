Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Arista Networks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.91. 247,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,149. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $98.20 and a one year high of $178.36. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.19.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total transaction of $321,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,015,307.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $2,882,952.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,803,295.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total value of $321,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,015,307.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,332 shares of company stock worth $22,931,006. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

