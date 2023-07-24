Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Cuts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 2.3% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.17. 427,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,158,312. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

