Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Makes New $395,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.26.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.74. 1,144,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,114,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.72%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.