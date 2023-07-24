Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Sells 466 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts makes up about 1.1% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WH traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.05. 99,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,433. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $589,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,226.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

