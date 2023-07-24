ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. New Street Research cut ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $724.70.

ASML stock opened at $693.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. ASML has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $714.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $669.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

