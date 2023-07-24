Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Director Veronica Gh Jordan Purchases 3,769 Shares of Stock

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) Director Veronica Gh Jordan purchased 3,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $15,000.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,608.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.45. 58,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,272. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

