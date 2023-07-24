Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Director Veronica Gh Jordan Purchases 3,769 Shares of Stock

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) Director Veronica Gh Jordan purchased 3,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $15,000.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,608.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:AWH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.45. 58,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,272. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
