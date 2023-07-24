Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ:AWH opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
