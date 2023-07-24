Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AWH opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

