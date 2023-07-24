Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,296,740,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,124,000 after purchasing an additional 115,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $526,026,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,707,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,061,000 after purchasing an additional 471,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,515,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,768,000 after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,677 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TT stock traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $195.47. 347,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.07. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $136.96 and a one year high of $199.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

