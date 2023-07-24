Aspire Private Capital LLC Invests $657.38 Billion in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,384,815,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.54. 780,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,406. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.46.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.