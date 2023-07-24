ATI (NYSE:ATI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.43.

ATI Stock Down 0.9 %

ATI stock opened at $45.35 on Thursday. ATI has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ATI will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $316,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,056,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,117 shares of company stock worth $897,473. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATI by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,970,000 after purchasing an additional 527,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ATI by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,827 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 1.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,595,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,865,000 after acquiring an additional 46,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,010,000 after acquiring an additional 101,022 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $50,336,000.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

