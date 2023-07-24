Avery Dennison (AVY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) will be posting its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avery Dennison to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $178.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.13. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $157.28 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after buying an additional 1,945,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $153,787,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avery Dennison by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,096,000 after buying an additional 237,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $31,625,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.88.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

