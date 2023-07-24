Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives $213.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CAR opened at $226.34 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 448.41% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.99 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 35.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $3,021,438.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,086,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 246.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $1,369,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

