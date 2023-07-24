Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 443,759 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,526,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,759 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.70% of Analog Devices worth $695,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,146,253.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.
Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.42.
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
