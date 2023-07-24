Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys New Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,813,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,994,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.59% of Samsara at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOT. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Samsara alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Samsara Stock Down 1.8 %

IOT traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $26.59. 462,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,075. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $30.91.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 367,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $10,200,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 367,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $10,200,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,549,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,305.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,386,902 shares of company stock valued at $60,353,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.