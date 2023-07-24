Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,234,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118,432 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International comprises about 0.9% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.10% of Service Co. International worth $1,047,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.7 %

SCI stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.36. The company had a trading volume of 168,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

