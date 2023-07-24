Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.90 Billion Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,991,406 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736,996 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises approximately 1.7% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.89% of SEA worth $1,903,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SEA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,684 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SEA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SEA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.27. 2,607,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,938,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average of $68.83. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC boosted their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.