Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $324.29 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,782,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 148,916 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.66% of Exact Sciences worth $324,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,655.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $103,805.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,655.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,440. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXAS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.09. 363,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

