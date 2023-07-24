Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $559.66 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,430,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.83% of MarketAxess worth $559,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $272.44. The company had a trading volume of 89,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,376. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.03. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

