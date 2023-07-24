Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $849.68 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,340,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 333,556 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.02% of CoStar Group worth $849,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.77. 489,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,001. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 in the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

