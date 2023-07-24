Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 1,723,842 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,634,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723,842 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.08% of Elastic worth $442,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 418.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $10,704,937.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,050,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $157,366.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,511,301.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $10,704,937.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares in the company, valued at $570,050,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,694 shares of company stock valued at $24,304,477 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elastic Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.99. 201,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,448. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $91.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.