Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 578,029 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,198,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578,029 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises approximately 1.3% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.35% of Elevance Health worth $1,470,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.6 %

ELV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.43.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $473.30. The stock had a trading volume of 484,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,390. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $449.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.