BakeryToken Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $669,312.97 (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. BakeryToken has a market cap of $669,312.97 and approximately $3.99 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BakeryToken has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BakeryToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0916 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BakeryToken Profile

BakeryToken is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that allows users to trade various cryptocurrencies and tokens in a decentralized and secure manner. It offers a range of features, such as liquidity pools, yield farming, and staking, that incentivize network participation and contribution.The platform is named after its native token, BAKE, which is used to enable various features and services within the BakerySwap ecosystem. BAKE is also used to incentivize network participants to provide liquidity to the platform, stake their tokens, and participate in governance decisions.Overall, BakerySwap provides a user-friendly and decentralized platform for trading cryptocurrencies and tokens, while providing incentives for network participation and contribution through its native token, BAKE.”

